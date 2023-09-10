Over the last decade, F1 has endured two periods of dominance with Mercedes and Red Bull.

The first, started by Mercedes in 2014, who nailed the new engine regulations with their outstanding power unit.

Their fast start led to seven consecutive drivers’ championships and eight constructors’ championships - the most dominant period in the sport’s history.

Similarly with Red Bull, the introduction of the new regulations in 2022 has seen them dominate F1 with Verstappen.

The point about “building teams” has often been one aimed at Alonso as a criticism given his reputation of falling out with key personnel before making a team switch.

However, Alonso believes drivers playing integral roles in teams going from a less competitive position to a dominant one - like Mercedes and Red Bull - is a complete myth.

“I think this is something that is always said about drivers ‘building’ teams,” he told The Telegraph.

“But when Lewis went to Mercedes, he didn’t ‘build’ anything. It was just a change in regulations that built everything for him.

“And when Max joined Toro Rosso and Red Bull it was still Hamilton winning everything.

“He didn’t ‘build’ a winning Red Bull team. In 2021 it was very close between them, and now with the change in regulations last year, Red Bull win every race so far this season.

“So I don’t know exactly what we mean when we say you can ‘build’ teams around you because I think this is a sport where, you know, technical decisions, technical regulations, inspiration from the design office or wind tunnel or something like that normally makes more difference than your input, your feedback, your personality, or your way of driving.”