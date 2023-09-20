De Vries set to secure racing return after AlpaTauri F1 ousting

The 28-year-old Dutchman was dropped by Red Bull just 10 races into the season after a difficult start to his first full F1 campaign.

De Vries was subsequently replaced at Red Bull’s sister team by Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

Now De Vries appears poised to make a switch back to sportscar racing.

A move into the World Endurance Championship is one of De Vries’ options for the 2024 season, according to several reports, including RacingNews365.

De Vries has been linked to the Toyota team he previously acted as reserve driver for in 2022.

He had originally signed for the Japanese manufacturer for 2023 but a get-out clause in his contract enabled him to take up his F1 opportunity with AlphaTauri.

Fellow countryman and reigning world champion Max Verstappen previously backed De Vries to rebound from the disappointment of losing his F1 drive, suggesting a return to sportscars was on the cards.

"There are so many great categories where you can have a great career and probably even more fun than Formula 1, so I know he has a lot of opportunities,” Verstappen said in Hungary.

"I spoke to him last week, we saw each other, and he will definitely find his feet again with a great team somewhere and a great championship.

"So I don't think it actually is the end of the world because there's so many great races that you can be part of."