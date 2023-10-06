Wolff was absent at Suzuka, and remains away from this weekend’s F1 Qatar Grand Prix, as he recovers from knee surgery.

Yet the Mercedes team principal was able to intervene to make the controversial call to allow Hamilton (on a two-stop strategy) to pass Russell (on a one-stop strategy).

Wolff was asked about the race in Japan when Hamilton and Russell almost collided, telling OE24: “It wasn't that bad. We're not fighting for a win or a title at the moment.

“When the drivers try to push the limits, there is a call to order.

“At the end I made the team order call.”

Wolff, missing his second grand prix in a row, will not be lounging about on the sofa in front of the telly watching his team in action.

“No, I built a pit wall at home,” he said.

“I am connected to the team and fully involved.”

He said about his recovery from knee surgery: “The operation couldn't have gone better.

“Maybe I overdid it a bit with the rehab afterwards.

“In any case, my doctor said that long flights weren't for me.”