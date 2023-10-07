The Red Bull driver claimed his third consecutive drivers’ title to be crowned a three-time world champion in Saturday’s sprint race at Losail.

With his latest triumph, Verstappen has become just the 10th driver in F1 history to have won at least three world championships.

The Dutchman joins F1 greats Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, Jackie Stewart and Jack Brabham as a triple world champion.

Verstappen, 26, now only sits behind Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel (both four), Juan Manuel Fangio (five) and Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (both seven) on the all-time list of F1 world champions.

He has joined Fangio, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton in winning three consecutive world championships.

Verstappen’s title coronation, with six grand prix still to contest this season - including Sunday’s main race in Qatar - comes during what has already been a record-breaking season.