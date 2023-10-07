2021, 2022, or 2023? Verstappen outlines which F1 title is his best

The Red Bull driver sealed a third successive F1 world title by finishing second behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in a chaotic Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

It adds to Verstappen’s previous successes, having dethroned Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in a fierce, season-long title battle in 2021, before overcoming early reliability gremlins and a challenge from Ferrari in 2022.

The Dutchman has romped to his third title at a canter, having won 13 of the 16 races to have taken place so far - including a record-breaking 10 straight victories - to be crowned a triple world champion with six races still to go.

“This one is the best one,” Verstappen stated.

“I think the first one was the most emotional one, because that's when your dreams are fulfilled in F1. But this one has definitely been my best year, so far.

“With the consecutive wins and stuff like that the car itself has been probably in the best shape as well. So for me, this one is probably the [one I’m] most proud of in a way because of consistency.”

Verstappen’s previous two world championships have somewhat been overshadowed by controversies surrounding the contentious 2021 finale in Abu Dhabi, and Red Bull’s cost cap saga last year.

In contrast, 2023 has been a much smoother and straightforward ride for Red Bull and Verstappen - not that that bothers him.

“It’s nothing to do with that, to be honest,” he said. “I think it's more about when you look at the performance of the years.

“You know, ’21, people always talk about the last race. But I think a championship is won over the whole season, right?

“The same in ’22. A little hiccup in Japan that takes a few more minutes to find out if your champion or not. I mean, for me, those kind of things, they don't really matter.

“I just analyse my performances race after race. Not only the race, how I handle leading up to grands prix and the stuff I did off the track.

“And it’s the same this year. That's why I think this year is performance-wise, definitely the best one.

“The first one has been the most emotional one. The middle one is now the middle one!”

And Verstappen stressed he doesn’t need added competition in order to perform at his best.

“Of course, for F1, you would like to see more competition. But for me, I don't need any other team, or teammate, to get the best out of myself," he added.

“I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself to always be the best I can, try to prepare in the best possible way. That's what I enjoy. And that's the only thing that I really look at.”