Krack urges more driver ‘respect’ in Aston Martin’s response to Stroll shove

After suffering a Q1 elimination in Friday qualifying, Stroll threw his steering wheel, and then appeared to fail to observe weighing protocols after pushing his trainer out of the way in an interaction as he left the garage.

The visibly angry Aston Martin driver then gave a blunt six-word response to three questions during an interview with F1 TV.

Both Stroll and team principal Krack downplayed the incident, with the latter comparing the Canadian’s strop to “a football player that is taken off the pitch; he doesn’t do high-five to the manager, or he throws the jersey or he throws the water bottles”.

Krack added: “To be honest I always try to delay [interaction] as long as possible to get rid of the adrenaline.

“I’m sure we run 10-20 times less adrenaline on the pitwall than the drivers do, but you put the microphone straight away in front of them, or you gauge every reaction that they do.

“Emotions is what we want from sportsmen and then if they react, we judge them quickly - ‘is this right, is this wrong?’ - we need to be careful with that.

"We want to see it, because then we have something to talk about, but I think it goes one step too far that people sit down on a sofa or in an air-conditioned room and say ‘this is too much' or 'you cannot do that’.

“I think we need to have a bit more respect for the drivers.”

Stroll is currently being investigated for “several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures” in Qatar.

While the FIA has not specified exactly what incidents it is referring to, the investigation is believed to be in relation to Stroll’s outburst.