Ex-F1 sponsor William Storey set for £50m takeover of a football team

The former Formula 1 team sponsor must pass the Football League’s fit and proper owners test before completing the deal.

Storey is known in F1 circles as the founder of Rich Energy, the drinks company who sponsored Haas.

Their ill-fated partnership saw the eccentric Storey claim he had terminated the deal due to Haas’ “poor performance”.

Famously, he compared their car to a milk float.

Storey later exited his role with the company, before Haas parted ways with Rich Energy midway through their first year together, in 2019.

Rich Energy was later involved in a bizarre sponsorship situation with British Superbikes team OMG Racing.