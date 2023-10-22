Leclerc has no issues with Verstappen’s “on the limit” Turn 1 defence

Starting on the front row of the grid, Leclerc looked to overtake Verstappen into Turn 1.

On the approach to the first corner, Verstappen pushed Leclerc as wide as possible onto the red painted run-off area.

Reflecting on the battle with Verstappen, Leclerc described it as “on the limit” but said it’s “the way I like to fight”.

“To be honest I would have done exactly the same if I was in his position,” Leclerc said. “It’s on the limit but as I’ve always said in the past that’s the way I like to fight.

“Today didn’t go my way but that’s fine. That’s part of racing but I am happy with it.”

The aforementioned battle with Verstappen compromised Leclerc, allowing Lewis Hamilton to gain the position on Lap 1 and move into second.

“It was nice,” Leclerc added. “I had a good start then I saw a little gap on the left, very little, I tried to go for it and then it was very tight into Turn 1.

“I unfortunately lost momentum by fighting Max and Lewis could get alongside me. Then I still tried around the outside of Turn 2 which was quite tricky with cold tyres and then getting to Turn 3 there was no way for me to keep going without colliding with Lewis so I just lifted off.

“It was very difficult from that moment onwards because we lost quite a bit in the first lap, then we didn’t have the DRS, then I was just doing my own race.

“Lewis and Max were too strong, especially in the first few laps, then towards the end we were more on the pace of Lewis but it was too late.”