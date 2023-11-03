A five-year extension will see the iconic Interlagos circuit continue to host F1 races through to 2030, with the fresh terms confirmed by FOM on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace circuit has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar and has hosted grands prix for over 50 years, having staged the first Brazilian Grand Prix in 1972.

“I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience.”

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, added: “The extension of the contract for the Formula 1 Grande Prêmio de São Paulo, broadcasted in approximately 180 countries, solidifies our city as a global leader in hosting major events with economic and social impact, generating jobs, revenue, and opportunities.

“Each year, we also advance our sustainability agenda, incorporating innovations to overcome challenges and bring more benefits to the city of São Paulo and Brazil.”

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race returned under the Sao Paulo Grand Prix moniker in 2021.

The name change came as a result of a new contract promoters agreed with F1 to keep the race until 2025 amid a rival bid from Rio de Janeiro.