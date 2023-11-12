They have been tipped to bring a new car - the RB20 - which has potential to “annihilate” its competition, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That is a major worry for the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari, who have lagged behind, and even for McLaren and Aston Martin, who have taken giant strides forward this year.

The RB20 has been described as “an extreme take on the concepts” of this year’s RB19.

Crucially, its aerodynamic concept will differ from this season’s car.

The vertical load will be distributed in a radically different way, the report claims.

A rare weakness set to be improved upon

The genius behind Red Bull’s dominant car has reportedly found areas that can be improved upon.

In Brazil, the team were shocked by the hindrance of the windy conditions on the machine driven by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

This season, Newey, Pierre Wache and the aerodynamicists at Red Bull have not needed to bring significant improvements to the RB19 because it is so dominant.

But these changes will be brought to the RB20.

Chiefly, Red Bull are trying to improve its performance when faced with windy conditions.

Red Bull are set to bring “countermeasures of the highest level”, the report says, allowing them “to dominate again”.