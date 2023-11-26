The records set by Verstappen in most dominant F1 season ever 

It marked the Red Bull driver’s 19th win in 22 races at the end of a season in which the Dutchman claimed his third consecutive championship crown.

Verstappen broke several records during an astonishing campaign. Here are all of them…

Wins: 19 (from 22 races)

Best win percentage: 86.36% (breaking Alberto Ascari’s record that stood since 1952)

Most consecutive wins: 10

Podiums: 21 (out of 22)

Points: 575 (out of 620 - 92.7% of possible points)

Laps led: 1003 (out of 1383)

Points gap to P2: 290 points

Speaking after his Abu Dhabi win, Verstappen said: "Was an incredible season, it was a bit emotional on the last lap. The last time sitting in the car which of course has given me a lot.

"Of course, very proud to win the final race, I have to say thanks to everyone at Red Bull it’s been an incredible year. It will be hard to do something similar, but we definitely enjoyed this year.

"It will be very hard to have another season like this, we know that, you always want to do better, but doing better is not always race wins and winning the championship.

"We are working hard for next year for a very competitive car. For sure all the other teams want to try and beat us next year, but we are ready for the battle and in the meantime we’re going to enjoy this year as well."