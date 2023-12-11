Verstappen enjoyed a remarkable F1 2023, winning 19 of the 23 races to storm to his third consecutive drivers’ championship.

With the technical regulations remaining stable for next year, many expect Red Bull to still have a significant advantage at the front, making Verstappen the clear favourite to take the title.

Speaking at the FIA’s prize-giving gala on Friday, Verstappen identified one of his key aims for 2024 as he looks to still improve.

“Realistically, of course, it can’t be much better than what we have achieved, but I think it’s not always about trying to win 20 races, it’s also about trying to find improvements within yourself, within the car, and if that means next year we’ve improved the car and we can fight for the championship again, and can only win 10 races is fine,” he said.

With the regulations remaining the same, Verstappen expects Red Bull’s nearest competitors to pose a consistent threat.

“It’s just that the competition around us has been quite up and down, one weekend it was this team, another it was another team,” he added. “Next year, I expect that people are learning a lot with these new regulations that naturally it will be quite a bit closer.”