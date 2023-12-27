Coulthard reveals sensational Ferrari rejection after Schumacher contract clause

Coulthard enjoyed most of his F1 success with McLaren between 1996 and 2004, winning 13 races.

However, a move to the Scuderia alongside Michael Schumacher could have been a possibility.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Coulthard revealed that he had a meeting with Jean Todt - who was Ferrari team boss at the time - over a switch to the team.

Ultimately, Coulthard rejected it as he didn’t want to be a ‘number two driver’ - where he’d have to move over for Schumacher, if the German was behind him on track.

“I did," Coulthard said. "I met with Jean Todt in Paris in his apartment, to talk about the potential to drive for Ferrari.

“And my recollection of the contract offered was basically a number two contract, which, despite whatever anyone can now conclude about my career, at that time, I still felt that I wasn’t going to sign anything other than equal opportunity.

“And so essentially, if I was running fourth and Michael was fifth, then I had to move over and all the way right up to if I was leading. And I just couldn’t agree to signing to that.”

Coulthard credited Ron Dennis for giving him an “equal opportunity” at McLaren alongside legendary Finn, Mika Hakkinen.

“And all credit to Ron [Dennis] and McLaren, the contract they offered me was always equal opportunity,” he added.

"And although there was a clause that said you had to accept the instructions of the team principal, in whatever circumstance it might be, largely speaking, I was given a fair and equal opportunity to crack on and try and see how good I could develop my skills.

“So that was the only team really I spoke to during my nine years at McLaren.”