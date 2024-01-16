The 58-year-old Italian left his role after 10 years of leading the US-based team with immediate effect last Wednesday in what was a shock and sudden departure.

It has since emerged that rather than being sacked, Steiner’s contract had expired at the end of a difficult 2023 for the team and Haas chose not to extend it.

During his first public appearance since his exit at last weekend's Autosport International Show, Steiner revealed he discovered his contract would not be renewed via an “out of the blue” phone call with team owner Gene Haas between Christmas and New Year.

A quick return to F1 for Steiner may be denied amid whispers of an “anti-competition signing arrangement” which has been reported by Autosport.

“While not on gardening leave following his Haas exit, given his contract was not renewed rather than terminated, Steiner is thought currently to be under an anti-competition signing arrangement, which can temporarily be put in place,” Autosport report.

“This differs to the non-working situations F1 team staff can be placed in when they’ve agreed to sign for another team before leaving their current squad.

“This is why when asked if in a hypothetical situation where Christian Horner was to offer him a return to Red Bull this week and could he therefore accept such an offer, Steiner replied: “No.”

“The anti-competing clause has not been confirmed by either side.”

In an interview with Autosport, Steiner insisted he is “chilled” about his future and in no rush to make a decision.

“In the end, the contract was up and for me it’s like it always was: ‘if it doesn’t work, just let me know’. I’m not hung on anything,” Steiner said.

“Gene Haas owns the team and obviously has got the right to decide what he wants to do. Simple as this. If he doesn’t want me around, I’m not [around]. That’s alright, let’s move on. I’m not running and in a rush for the next job – I’m chilled."