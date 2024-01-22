Sainz Jr’s contract is up at the end of 2024 and he’s not yet to sign an extension with Ferrari.

The Spaniard is thought to be top of Audi’s wishlist, particularly as their CEO, Andreas Seidl, worked with Sainz Jr. at McLaren.

Sainz Snr has strong links to Audi, winning for the German brand at the 2024 Dakar Rally over the past weekend.

Whether Sainz Jr gambles on a switch to Audi remains to be seen, but the rumours remain.

In an interview with Spanish publication Motor.es, Sainz Snr said: “Audi, I think, is a guarantee,” he said.

“I know very well how seriously they take every project and I know very well what the German mentality in the world of motoring entails, with its advantges and certain disadvantages.

“For [a] Volkswagen Group [brand] like Audi, you have to respect them. We all know that F1 is a bit of a special world, but I have a lot of respect for Audi.

“I think it will only be a matter of time [before they succeed in F1]. I don’t have a crystal ball, but if Audi has all my respect and I think they are also putting all the ingredients in place for it to be a good project.

“As you would expect at Carlos’ place, with me being part of the Audi family, it’s logical that we talk and exchange views on what the Audi team can be in the future.”