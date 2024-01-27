Five possible Lewis Hamilton replacements for Mercedes

The prospect of an F1 grid without Lewis Hamilton will become a reality sooner rather than later.

While Hamilton will be on the grid until at least the end of 2025, having agreed a fresh two-year deal with Mercedes last summer, there will come a time when the seven-time world champion bows out of the sport.

Hamilton will be nearly 41 by the time his current contract ends and while it may not be his last, Mercedes know they must prepare for life after the Briton and come up with a succession plan.

With that in mind, here are five potential replacements Mercedes could consider…

Esteban Ocon

If Leclerc and Norris prove unattainable, an easier alternative could be found in Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman was on Mercedes’ books as a junior, and it was recently revealed that the German manufacturer still manages his career, despite him driving for Alpine.

Still highly thought of by those at Mercedes, Ocon, now a grand prix winner and multiple podium finisher, would be a solid option to have alongside George Russell.

Charles Leclerc

Yes, I know Leclerc has just agreed a new deal with Ferrari. The multi-year extension is expected to take him into the next set of regulations in 2026 but hear me out, because that doesn’t necessarily rule him out of a switch to Mercedes.

Leclerc had been heavily-linked to Mercedes prior to Hamilton signing fresh terms and his own renewal, and Toto Wolff has spoken very highly of the Monegasque, admitting he was on Mercedes’ “radar” for the longer term. It is unlikely that Mercedes’ interest will suddenly end now.

When Hamilton hangs up his helmet, regardless of when that may be, it would be no surprise to see the Brackley-based team making a move for the five-time grand prix winner.

If Ferrari can’t give Leclerc the car he needs to win a championship in the next few years, and if Mercedes get back to their best, perhaps his head could be turned. There is also speculation about possible break-clauses in Leclerc’s deal.

After all, as we’ve come to learn in F1, contracts are not worth the paper they are written on.

Lando Norris

Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton

Norris’ brand-new contract, signed this week, ties him to McLaren long-term. The exact duration is unclear but it will inevitably be until the end of 2026 or beyond.

His immediate future being secured by McLaren should warn off Red Bull, who might have a vacancy opening in 2025.

But is it enough to end Mercedes’ interest?

Should Hamilton’s legendary tenure finally come to an end, Mercedes will require a mega signing who has both the world championship potential and individual brand recognition. Norris’ rise to being among the best-known F1 drivers on the grid would replace a lot of what Mercedes will lose when Hamilton steps away.

Signing Norris won’t come cheap but would secure Mercedes’ driver line-up for the next decade and continue a formidable all-British pairing at the team.

Fred Vesti

If Mercedes wanted to go down a youthful route, and rely on Russell as team leader, they could promote from within.

Fred Vesti has already made his F1 practice debut for Mercedes, driving in FP1 in both Mexico City and Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old Dane finished runner-up in the 2023 F2 championship after a narrow defeat to Theo Pourchaire and will make the switch to the European Le Mans Series for 2024, alongside his development work at Mercedes.

For as long as the 2019 Formula Regional European champion retains his ties to Mercedes, he could force a way into their future plans.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

The driver who could be Mercedes’ next young star is already causing quite the stir.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has shown so much promise that Mercedes have placed him straight into F2 in 2024, skipping F3, and putting him one step closer to reaching F1.

Antonelli, who is just 17, has been making waves ever since he burst onto the single-seater scene. He won the Italian and German F4 titles in 2022, taking 22 wins from 35 races, before being crowned the Formula Regional champion the following season.

Mercedes have high hopes for the Italian, who is already being touted for a possible Williams F1 seat as early as 2025, providing he can find instant success in F2.