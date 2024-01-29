Ferrari reveals name of F1 2024 car after initial ‘676’ codename

Ferrari have revealed that their 2024 F1 car will be called the ‘SF-24’.

The name is a continuation of the name of the Italian team’s predecessor, which was called the SF-23.

When Ferrari announced their launch date of February 13 for their 2024 challenger, it simply went under the codename of 676.

But on Monday Ferrari confirmed the true identity of their latest F1 machine.

Ferrari hope the SF-24 will address the weaknesses of their 2023 car which won the Singapore Grand Prix, courtesy of Carlos Sainz.

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race last year, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez claiming the other 21 between them.

The SF-23 proved to be a threat to Red Bull on Saturdays, recording a total of seven pole positions in 2023.

Two of them belonged to Sainz, while teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth in the drivers’ championship, notched up five.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has claimed his side are changing “95% of the components” on the SF-24.

There have already been positive murmurings about Ferrari’s progress over the winter, according to several reports in Italian media.

F1’s sole three-day pre-season test takes place between February 21-23, with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.