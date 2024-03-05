Extraordinary Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause revealed amid Christian Horner saga

Max Verstappen could leave the Red Bull F1 team before 2028 due to an exit clause in his contract amid the ongoing Christian Horner situation.

According to F1-Insider, the three-time world champion would be free to leave Red Bull if Helmut Marko is no longer part of the team.

The news comes after reports linking Verstappen with a sensational move to Mercedes for 2025.

While things are running smoothly for Red Bull on-track - taking a 1-2 finish in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix - off-track, is the complete opposite.

The catalyst of it is Horner’s alleged inappropriate misconduct - which he was cleared of any wrongdoing following an independent investigation.

However, the drama hasn’t stopped there as on Thursday in Bahrain, journalists, team principals and senior F1 officials were sent alleged evidence from the investigation from an anonymous email account.

Horner has protested his innocence and has refused to comment on the alleged material, while showing a united front with his wife, Geri Horner, who was present at the race on Saturday.

Shortly after Bahrain GP, Verstappen’s father, Jos, made some strong comments that the ongoing Horner situation could tear the team apart, hinting that he should resign.

Jos was also seen talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the race, creating speculation that if things go pear shaped within Red Bull, Verstappen could end up being Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

It now seems that Verstappen’s future - or desire to remain with Red Bull - is directly linked to Marko’s.

Marko is a Red Bull advisor and has been in charge of their young driver programme which has seen the likes of Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo come through the junior ranks and into the main team.

As quoted by F1-Insider, Marko said he wouldn’t stand in Verstappen’s way if he wanted to leave.

“The internal investigations have been completed. I won’t say anything more about it,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned: I won’t stand in Max’s way [should he decide to leave].”