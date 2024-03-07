Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have “full faith” in Mercedes rear end in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton reflects on a tricky Thursday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton on track in FP2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton on track in FP2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is eager for Mercedes to give him a “stable rear” after a tricky second practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion ended FP2 eighth overall in the timesheets, nearly 0.8s off Fernando Alonso’s top time.

It wasn’t a smooth session for Hamilton, who had a number of oversteer moments, and a near-miss with Logan Sargeant.

Hamilton was warned by the F1 stewards following an investigation while Mercedes were fined after Sargeant was forced to take evasive action.

In terms of Hamilton’s competitiveness, he was over 0.4s off teammate George Russell, who was second-fastest.

“Difficult day,” Hamilton said. “Just lacking confidence in the rear of the car. We did some work from session to session, changed quite a bit but underlying issues with the rear end that I was struggling with.

“I had a couple of really big moments out there. In these high-speed areas you need to have full faith in the rear of the car and I just haven’t got that yet.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Hamilton also revealed that he and Russell “went in different directions” with their setup.

“I need to go through the data and stuff. George was obviously a lot happier with his car.

“We went in different directions today. We will try and find the right solution for the car.

“All I want is a stable rear and then I will be happy so that’s what I am working on.”

Hamilton’s most recent F1 victory came in Saudi Arabia, back in 2021, where he finished ahead of Max Verstappen.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
'Neither driver looked happy' - worrying Mercedes verdict in Saudi Arabia
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have “full faith” in Mercedes rear end in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton on track in FP2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton on track in FP2 for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1
News
2 hours ago
Carlos Sainz still battling sickness in Jeddah after “very difficult day”
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined €15,000 after Logan Sargeant near-miss in FP2
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
MotoGP ditch disqualification in tyre pressure rule-change
Michelin technician, Valencia MotoGP test 28 November
Michelin technician, Valencia MotoGP test 28 November

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso heads delayed FP2 in Saudi Arabia ahead of George Russell
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
Results
3 hours ago
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
New Michelin front tyre pressure ‘will make life easier’
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
5 hours ago
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice: As it happened
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…