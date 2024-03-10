Ferrari “contact” three crucial Red Bull engineers who know secrets of RB20

Ferrari are reportedly trying to lure a trio of Red Bull engineers who have worked closely on the all-conquering RB20.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished first and second at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, repeating their result from Bahrain a week earlier, to underline Red Bull’s increasing dominance.

But Italian media insist that Ferrari are trying to take advantage of Red Bull’s off-track controversies by luring crucial behind-the-scenes staff.

The three engineers work closely with Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache, who is the right-hand man of Adrian Newey, Gazzetta report.

And Ferrari “tried to approach Wache on several occasions, most recently last year”, Corriere report.

Lewis Hamilton joined at Ferrari by Red Bull engineers?

It is expected that every F1 team will focus their developments on the new 2026 regulations by the start of 2025.

Lewis Hamilton will swap Mercedes for Ferrari next year, but the Italian team are looking even further ahead.

The notoriously-long ‘gardening leave’ periods attached to key engineers mean that they could recruit soon to have their new staff in place by 2026.

Loic Serra has already arrived from Mercedes in a senior role in Fred Vasseur’s team.

Adrian Newey to Ferrari?

Ferrari have tried, and failed, to tempt Newey from Red Bull before.

The ongoing drama at Red Bull means they could make a new approach, Corriere report.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was named “the beginning of the hunt for Adrian Newey” by the Italian newspaper.

Newey’s future is “not tied” to Max Verstappen’s, it is reported.

The genius behind Red Bull’s dominant F1 car is “worn down” by the “climate of tension” at the team.

Ferrari could offer the chance to work on F1 cars, road cars, endurance cars and now even boats, which has become a passion for Newey.

The more “flexible structure” in their hierarchy may also reportedly be appealing to Newey.