Ferrari president John Elkann breaks silence on Lewis Hamilton’s big decision

John Elkann, the Ferrari president, has detailed why he believes Lewis Hamilton chose to join forces in 2025.

Hamilton is spending his final F1 season with Mercedes before linking up with the iconic Italian manufacturer next year.

The move unites F1’s most successful driver with its most successful team.

Elkann is widely credited with putting the deal together after personally contacting Hamilton.

"I have always said over the years how much Lewis is a great driver, how much he has done for F1,” Elkann told Sky.

“He will join Ferrari and this is a sign of how much he believes he can do great things with us.”

Remarkably Oliver Bearman became the latest British driver to represent Ferrari in an F1 grand prix in Saudi Arabia when he was drafted in to replace the unwell Carlos Sainz.

After the teenager brilliantly drove to a points finish, Hamilton applauded then embraced him.

"If one thinks he can stay ahead of Hamilton and Lando Norris on his debut, I think Oliver will remember this for his whole life,” Elkann said.

“The hug that Lewis wanted to give him shows what a great champion he is on and off the track."

Despite the hype around Bearman, Ferrari have not yet been able to significantly worry the dominant Red Bulls.

"If we look at where we were a year ago, we started better,” Elkann admitted.

“The important thing is to improve and progress.

“This is the dynamic that exists in Ferrari and it should be praised and supported.

“There is a desire to ensure that we bring the Ferrari to do the best possible and this was palpable today. This, I mean, from everyone."

Charles Leclerc completed the podium in Saudi Arabia behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

"It was a great race,” Elkann said.

“We finished on the podium, Leclerc did the fastest lap and Bearman, the youngest Ferrari driver in F1 in our history who immediately scored points.

“And then Sainz who came here after being operated on. This shows great team spirit.

“I am very proud and I thank everyone who worked to obtain this important result."

Next year, Ferrari will unite Hamilton with Leclerc in an eye-catching duo.

After their first year together, the new F1 regulations will come into place.

Do these factors mean Ferrari can end their title-less streak that dates back to 2007?

"2026 will be a cycle that closes, then another will open,” the Ferrari president said.

“The important thing will be to always be competitive and continue to fuel this spirit."