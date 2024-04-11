Factor suggested that could give Daniel Ricciardo time to ‘turn things around’

Could this factor help an under pressure Daniel Ricciardo keep hold of his RB F1 drive?

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…

A potentially crucial factor has been suggested that might give Daniel Ricciardo the time he needs to turn things around at RB.

Ricciardo is under increasing pressure amid a tough start to the 2024 F1 season, having struggled to match teammate Yuki Tsunoda so far this year.

The Australian was originally drafted in to keep Sergio Perez on his toes but instead of making a case for a potential Red Bull seat in 2025, Ricciardo is seemingly in a battle to keep hold of his current drive.

However, ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has highlighted a factor that might boost the eight-time grand prix winner's chances of staying at RB.

“At nearly 35 he doesn’t have the luxury of time or age on his side either, but what he does have is good favour and support inside the Red Bull management and the F1 paddock as a whole,” Palmer wrote for F1.com.

“He’s a likeable person and a genuinely positive influence to have in any team, and he’s won seven races for Red Bull in the past as well.

"That doesn’t get you results now, but what it might do is keep the wolves from the door to give him a bit more time to turn things around, in a way that the likes of Nyck de Vries didn’t get.”

Palmer also praised the performances of Tsunoda, who has scored seven points across the opening four races.

Tsunoda’s current form is “putting himself on the map for a better drive next year”, according to Palmer.

“As much as Daniel is struggling at the start of this season though, you have to say that Yuki is also driving superbly as well and is surely putting himself on the map for a better drive next year, be it at Red Bull or potentially even Aston Martin, who are switching to Honda engines for 2026,” he added.

“If you swapped the performances of Daniel and Yuki around right now, you’d say Ricciardo would be a shoe in at Red Bull for next year, and that’s as much of a compliment as Tsunoda can hope for at this early stage.” 

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
17 mins ago
Yamaha hoping for ‘good middle and end to story’ with Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
F1
News
30 mins ago
Factor suggested that could give Daniel Ricciardo time to ‘turn things around’
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
59 mins ago
Lance Stroll’s F1 future secure with ‘no chance’ of Carlos Sainz replacing him at Aston Martin
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner drops ‘learned not to listen much’ to Toto Wolff jibe
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Scott Redding on Toprak winning with BMW: 'Hard as I feel like I should be the guy’
Scott Redding, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Scott Redding, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Mercedes willing to play waiting game then spend big to lure Max Verstappen
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Under pressure F1 star criticised for “random mistakes” with future in doubt
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing with James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing with James Vowles (GBR) Williams…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Ted Toleman, ex-F1 team boss who handed Ayrton Senna his debut, dies
Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman
Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman
F1
News
4 hours ago
The W15 breakthrough Mercedes believe they made in Japan
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…