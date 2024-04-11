Factor suggested that could give Daniel Ricciardo time to ‘turn things around’

A potentially crucial factor has been suggested that might give Daniel Ricciardo the time he needs to turn things around at RB.

Ricciardo is under increasing pressure amid a tough start to the 2024 F1 season, having struggled to match teammate Yuki Tsunoda so far this year.

The Australian was originally drafted in to keep Sergio Perez on his toes but instead of making a case for a potential Red Bull seat in 2025, Ricciardo is seemingly in a battle to keep hold of his current drive.

However, ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has highlighted a factor that might boost the eight-time grand prix winner's chances of staying at RB.

“At nearly 35 he doesn’t have the luxury of time or age on his side either, but what he does have is good favour and support inside the Red Bull management and the F1 paddock as a whole,” Palmer wrote for F1.com.

“He’s a likeable person and a genuinely positive influence to have in any team, and he’s won seven races for Red Bull in the past as well.

"That doesn’t get you results now, but what it might do is keep the wolves from the door to give him a bit more time to turn things around, in a way that the likes of Nyck de Vries didn’t get.”

Palmer also praised the performances of Tsunoda, who has scored seven points across the opening four races.

Tsunoda’s current form is “putting himself on the map for a better drive next year”, according to Palmer.

“As much as Daniel is struggling at the start of this season though, you have to say that Yuki is also driving superbly as well and is surely putting himself on the map for a better drive next year, be it at Red Bull or potentially even Aston Martin, who are switching to Honda engines for 2026,” he added.

“If you swapped the performances of Daniel and Yuki around right now, you’d say Ricciardo would be a shoe in at Red Bull for next year, and that’s as much of a compliment as Tsunoda can hope for at this early stage.”