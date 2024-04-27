Sergio Perez’s father provides inside-info on relationship with Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez’s father has commented upon his son’s relationship with Max Verstappen.

The two Red Bull drivers have not always got along smoothly but, this season, have worked on-track like a well-oiled machine.

“They are two tigers in the same cage, is what I have told them,” Antonio Perez told TV Azteca in Mexico.

“And if you ask me, who would you like to see Checo team up with, I would say the best in the world.

“So however it is today, Checo is the second best in the world in Formula One.”

He also insisted: "The best of Checo Perez has not yet been seen.”

The relationship between the two Red Bull drivers has mellowed this season, after exploding last year.

Verstappen refused team orders at the back end of 2023, after already claiming the championship, which were intended to help Perez.

He then insisted it was not his job to assist his teammate in finishing second overall in the championship.

Verstappen referred to an incident earlier in the season, in Monaco qualifying, where he was hampered by a Perez crash.

Perez has secured three P2 finishes in five F1 grands prix this season, each time with Verstappen winning the race.

That series of results represents the dream scenario for the dominant Red Bull team.

At last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, Perez ceded P2 to Lando Norris and was forced to settle for P3, but Christian Horner insisted his No2 driver was unfortunate.

The run of positive results that Perez has strung together, in Verstappen’s shadow, is the best possible response to the pressure he is under to keep his Red Bull drive.

Perez’s contract expires this year and the best car in F1 would be coveted by most drivers on the grid.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz - the winner of the past two grands prix that Red Bull failed to win - is among the options to replace Perez.