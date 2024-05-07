Christian Horner's Toto Wolff spat intensifies with 'poaching 220 Mercedes staff' claim

Christian Horner's spat with Toto Wolff continues.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…

Christian Horner’s war of words with Toto Wolff has intensified after the Red Bull boss claimed they have poached 200 employees for their engine department.

Since their teams went head-to-head for the 2021 F1 world championship, Horner and Wolff have been arch rivals, often exchanging words in the media.

Despite their contrasting on-track fortunes, their rivalry has been renewed.

Wolff has been public in his admiration for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen - and the prospect of potentially signing him for 2025.

This has irked Horner, with the 51-year-old biting back after the race in China.

Things have heated up between the two team bosses, particularly as McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggested in Miami that Red Bull are set to lose even more staff following Adrian Newey’s departure.

Horner has taken another swipe at Wolff and Mercedes with a remarkable claim that his team has poached 200 staff from Brixworth for Red Bull Powertrains - their new engine project for 2026.

"The two candidates involved talk a lot. I'm not going to get sucked in for a tit for tat. I would be more focused on Toto's own issues that he has. I don't have any concern with the strength and depth [of Red Bull]," he said.

"Of course there is always going to be movement between teams. I don't know how many people we have employed by McLaren this year? Mercedes, we have taken 220 people. 220 out of HPP into Red Bull powertrains.

"So when we are talking about losing people, I would be more worried than about the 220 people, than one or two CVs."

Red Bull could lose another of their star assets with sporting director Jonathan Wheatley reportedly considering his future.

Wheatley has hopes to become an F1 team principal, and with Horner firm in his position, he might have to look elsewhere.

Addressing the Wheatley rumours, Horner added: "There are rumours about everybody. Contracts between individuals and their terms and conditions is not something that we really talk through [with] the public."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
38m ago
Stoner: ‘Only engineers benefit’ from most 2027 MotoGP rules
Casey Stoner, Australian MotoGP
Casey Stoner, Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
43m ago
Oliveira ‘curious to ride Aprilia’ at Le Mans, Fernandez has ‘margin to improve’
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Miguel Oliveira, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
47m ago
“That sets him apart” - Fresh insight into Adrian Newey and what Red Bull will miss
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer on the grid…
WSBK
News
1h ago
WorldSBK and Mangy-Cours extend partnership until 2027
WorldSBK Magny-Cours
WorldSBK Magny-Cours
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner's Toto Wolff spat intensifies with 'poaching 220 Mercedes staff' claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen “exit card” theory discussed, tipped to stay at Red Bull in F1 2025
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Davide Tardozzi and Marc Marquez pit lane chat revealed
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
3h ago
‘Most-awaited moment of the season for Tech3’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
BSB
News
13h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park - Irwin brings triple success to PBM Ducati
Sprint Podium , Oulton Park, 2024, Irwin, Bridewell, Iddon
Sprint Podium , Oulton Park, 2024, Irwin, Bridewell, Iddon
© Ian Hopgood Photography