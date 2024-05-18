Toto Wolff insists Mercedes on a “upward trajectory” despite key losses to Ferrari

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes are in a “really good spot” despite a number of key departures from the team.

Ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari announced the signings of Loic Serra and Jerome D’Ambrosio from Mercedes.

The pair will officially start work in early December, with Serra appointed Ferrari’s head of chassis performance engineering.

D’Ambrosio - who has acted as a stand-in for Wolff - will be Ferrari’s deputy team principal.

Mercedes have already lost Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season alongside Charles Leclerc.

The Brackley outfit should survive a further mass exodus due to a reported ‘non-poaching clause’.

Speaking to Sky after FP3 at Imola, Wolff responded to questions about Mercedes’ latest departures.

“Well we’re in a really good spot because we had these eight consecutive championships and it started to deteriorate,” he said.

“Part of that is also human components and how it is shaping up now, some wanted to go, some we had to go, at the same time we’re adding fresh joiners and all of that with the leadership of James, who does that so well.

“He’s such an inspiration for the team that I feel we’re on a good upward trajectory with the motivation, energy and the confidence.”

Mercedes are still waiting to decide who will partner George Russell in 2025.

The team remain hopeful that Max Verstappen becomes available, but outside of the Red Bull, Andrea Kimi Antonelli looks like their preferred option.

Antonelli is Mercedes’ junior driver, currently racing in F2.

Wolff hinted that Mercedes could have an Italian in the car next year, allowing the team to “shine more” at Imola.

“I haven’t spoken about it actually because there’s 100 million people that watch every race and obviously lots of local italians here,” he added. “I guess for the Italians it's super exciting to have Lewis Hamilton in red next year.

“We will get used to the outfits but we’ve got to look at ourselves. Maybe there is an option that we shine more with an Italian in our car. We’re pushing back hard.”