Lewis Hamilton enters rich list with stunning nine-figure fortune

Lewis Hamilton has re-entered the Sunday Times Rich List.

The Formula 1 driver is noted for his fortune of £350m.

Hamilton is the only active sportsperson in the top 350 of the respected ranking, which the Sunday Times describes as a “definitive guide to the wealth of the UK's richest people”.

The Mercedes driver is named as the UK’s 350th richest person.

However, Hamilton’s wealth is not at the level of Bernie Ecclestone, the only other F1-related inclusion to the list.

Ecclestone and family are ranked at No 92 with a total fortune of £1.844bn.

Hamilton is also ranked as No 9 on the list ‘40 Richest People Under 40 in the UK’ by The Sunday Times.

His £350m fortune is £10m more than No 10 ranked Ed Sheeran.

That makes Hamilton the UK’s richest sportsperson under the age of 40.

His bank balance has arguably taken a setback in the past few years with a lack of bonuses for race wins and championships, that Max Verstappen has instead enjoyed.

But Hamilton’s value could soar from 2025 onwards when he joins Ferrari in a deal which will establish him as F1’s top-earner again.

Last week, Verstappen was named ahead of Hamilton in Forbes’ list of the highest-earning athletes in 2024.

Their list - ranking the period of May 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024 - has Verstappen as the 17th biggest-earning sportsperson in the world with a total of $81m.

Hamilton was 21st in the world with a total of $69m.