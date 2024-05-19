Lewis Hamilton enters rich list with stunning nine-figure fortune

Lewis Hamilton is the 350th richest person in the UK

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…

Lewis Hamilton has re-entered the Sunday Times Rich List.

The Formula 1 driver is noted for his fortune of £350m.

Hamilton is the only active sportsperson in the top 350 of the respected ranking, which the Sunday Times describes as a “definitive guide to the wealth of the UK's richest people”.

The Mercedes driver is named as the UK’s 350th richest person.

However, Hamilton’s wealth is not at the level of Bernie Ecclestone, the only other F1-related inclusion to the list.

Ecclestone and family are ranked at No 92 with a total fortune of £1.844bn.

Hamilton is also ranked as No 9 on the list ‘40 Richest People Under 40 in the UK’ by The Sunday Times.

His £350m fortune is £10m more than No 10 ranked Ed Sheeran.

That makes Hamilton the UK’s richest sportsperson under the age of 40.

His bank balance has arguably taken a setback in the past few years with a lack of bonuses for race wins and championships, that Max Verstappen has instead enjoyed.

But Hamilton’s value could soar from 2025 onwards when he joins Ferrari in a deal which will establish him as F1’s top-earner again.

Last week, Verstappen was named ahead of Hamilton in Forbes’ list of the highest-earning athletes in 2024.

Their list - ranking the period of May 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024 - has Verstappen as the 17th biggest-earning sportsperson in the world with a total of $81m.

Hamilton was 21st in the world with a total of $69m.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2m ago
‘One of the strongest emotions I’ve felt’ - Sebastian Vettel on Ayrton Senna tribute run
Sebastian Vettel (GER) in a 1993 McLaren MP4/8. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
Sebastian Vettel (GER) in a 1993 McLaren MP4/8. Formula 1 World…
F1
1h ago
2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Race - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
KTM boss sends candid message to Jack Miller amid contract doubt
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
Results
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin quizzed about “handling rumours” amid four-rider battle
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton net worth: What is F1 superstar’s net worth?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton enters rich list with stunning nine-figure fortune
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Unexpected Plan C emerges as Enea Bastianini fights for his future
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
5h ago
Fred Vasseur grilled on Adrian Newey arrival amid reports of “signed” deal
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…