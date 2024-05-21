Ferrari fans’ grovelling apology after Max Verstappen middle finger incident

Two Ferrari fans have apologised after provoking Max Verstappen into a rude exchange at Imola.

Verstappen explained that he was greeted into the pitlane at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix by two Tifosi whose welcome was far from hospitable.

Verstappen responded with a middle finger gesture.

The Red Bull driver and eventual winner at Imola explained: “We were driving in the pits. A lot of people were clapping.

“One guy, he was doing some different things to me…

“So I gave him the finger!

“Then, next time I came around, he was clapping.

“So, you know… they learn.

“It’s easy to be not nice to drivers. But I can also be not nice to you.”

A video posted to social media has now shown the two Ferrari fans apologising.

“We just want to apologise for being idiots,” one of them said.

“I gave you the thumbs down.”

His friend said: “We want to say that we are really sorry.

“It’s our fault, not your fault, for showing us the middle finger.

“We were so proud of the middle finger you showed us!”

They added: “We want to say thank you, Max. After that, you became a legend in our eyes.”

Ferrari fans were forced to settle for P3 and P5 at their home race.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium behind Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Next year, the atmosphere could be even spicier because Lewis Hamilton will be driving for the famous Italian team at their home grand prix for the first time.