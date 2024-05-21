Ferrari fans’ grovelling apology after Max Verstappen middle finger incident

“We were so proud of the middle finger you showed us!”

Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…

Two Ferrari fans have apologised after provoking Max Verstappen into a rude exchange at Imola.

Verstappen explained that he was greeted into the pitlane at the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix by two Tifosi whose welcome was far from hospitable.

Verstappen responded with a middle finger gesture.

The Red Bull driver and eventual winner at Imola explained: “We were driving in the pits. A lot of people were clapping.

“One guy, he was doing some different things to me…

“So I gave him the finger!

“Then, next time I came around, he was clapping.

“So, you know… they learn.

“It’s easy to be not nice to drivers. But I can also be not nice to you.”

A video posted to social media has now shown the two Ferrari fans apologising.

“We just want to apologise for being idiots,” one of them said.

“I gave you the thumbs down.”

His friend said: “We want to say that we are really sorry.

“It’s our fault, not your fault, for showing us the middle finger.

“We were so proud of the middle finger you showed us!”

They added: “We want to say thank you, Max. After that, you became a legend in our eyes.”

Ferrari fans were forced to settle for P3 and P5 at their home race.

Charles Leclerc completed the podium behind Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Next year, the atmosphere could be even spicier because Lewis Hamilton will be driving for the famous Italian team at their home grand prix for the first time.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
23m ago
Ferrari fans’ grovelling apology after Max Verstappen middle finger incident
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
34m ago
Miguel Oliveira ‘really confident’, looking for ‘memorable’ Aprilia weekend
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
F1
News
37m ago
Audi draw up four-driver shortlist as Plan B if Carlos Sainz says no
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship,…
BSB
News
1h ago
Fresh update issued on Ryan Vickers' condition after his crash
BSB
BSB
RR
News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT Legacy Lap returns, fans can join ride-out
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi: ‘Two challenging weeks, two very beautiful tracks’
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 French MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: ‘Last year was the best weekend of my life’
Espargaro, Vinales Catalunya 2023
Espargaro, Vinales Catalunya 2023
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen labelled a “racing machine” after unique dual wins
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola,
1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
5h ago
Valtteri Bottas edges closer to Williams return: Announcement before Canada?
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Qualifying
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia…