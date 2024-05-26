Alpine threaten Esteban Ocon with “consequences” after Pierre Gasly incident

Alpine F1 boss Bruno Famin has threatened Esteban Ocon with “consequences” after he collided with Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ocon collided with Gasly when he tried an ambitious overtake into Portier on the first lap of the race in Monte Carlo.

Ocon’s aggressive lunge saw him collide with Gasly on the exit of the corner, sending the former’s car airborne in the process.

While Gasly was able to continue in the race, ultimately finishing 10th, Ocon was unable to take to the grid for the restart following the red flag.

Ocon was subsequently handed a five-place grid penalty by the F1 stewards for the next race for the incident.

But the punishment doesn’t stop there, with Famin suggesting there could be further repercussions.

“It’s sad to see this kind of incident,” he told Canal+.

“It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see. Esteban’s attack was totally out of circumstances.

“It was exactly what we didn’t want to see and we’re going to draw the consequences. We’re going to make a tough decision.

“If we were fighting for a podium finish at the end of the race, why not, and still… But there, on the first lap, at Le Portier, frankly, it wasn’t the place to make an attack, leaving zero room for his teammate.”

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8…

After the race, Ocon took blame for the incident.

“We review everything for sure, and we try and do better for the next one,” Ocon explained.

“You have to take care but, at the same time, we are doing 120 percent to be trying to get inside the top 10, for me, for Pierre.

“We saw it yesterday, we pushed to the limit a lot in qualifying. Mistakes happen. That’s it.”

It remains to be seen what Alpine decide with regards to Ocon.

If they decide to put him on the sidelines for a weekend, they have either junior driver Jack Doohan or Mick Schumacher waiting in the wings.