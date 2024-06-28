George Russell “over-egged it” as he’s “surprised” by 0.3s gap to Max Verstappen

“The soft felt really good, to be honest. My lap felt really strong. I’m surprised at the gap.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

George Russell was left surprised by the 0.3s deficit to Max Verstappen in sprint qualifying for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell qualified fourth but was nearly three-tenths behind Verstappen in the fight for pole position.

Mercedes had shown great pace throughout practice and the early stages of qualifying but their challenge for pole fizzled out.

Still, it continues Mercedes' recent resurgence in form as they looked to have the edge over Ferrari once again.

Reflecting on qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, Russell said: “The soft felt really good, to be honest. My lap felt really strong. I’m surprised at the gap.”

Explaining the deficit to Verstappen, Russell blamed his out-lap and how he prepared the tyres for his final SQ3 effort.

“I over-egged it on my out-lap,” he added. “It took too much life out of my tyres on the out-lap.

“It took the peak grip away from it. That’s the only explanation that I’ve got, at the moment.

“The lap felt strong, the best lap of the session. It was a step backwards. P4 is still a great place to be for tomorrow.”

Russell is eyeing a podium finish in the Saturday sprint race, noting that Mercedes are “probably” ahead of Ferrari now in the pecking order.

Assessing his chances in the sprint tomorrow, Russell added: “Definitely, fight for podium in the sprint.

“Eyes on the main race is the most important. It’s validation, again, that we’re in the mix now. Probably a bit ahead of Ferrari at the moment. McLaren still seem to be a small smidge ahead. It’s nice to be at the front end more consistently.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1…

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff conceded he thought his drivers would be in the fight for pole.

“The weekend has gone well. FP1 was a good session for us. [Sprint] qualifying, not so,” Wolff added. “It’s clear, the expectations are different now.

“We thought that we could play for pole. Verstappen was just much too quick.

The McLarens, as they have done in the past, were able to put a strong lap in.”

Wolff feels that Mercedes will be able to take what they learn into the sprint into conventional qualifying and perhaps reduce the deficit to Verstappen at the front.

“The sprint is difficult to judge. The pecking order from qualifying is probably what it also is for the race,” he explained.

“I think we are continuously developing our learning. Qualifying is a different game. Maybe we can be closer to Verstappen tomorrow. A front row would be a great result. Everything is to play [for].”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Lando Norris and McLaren vow to take fight to Max Verstappen in Austria sprint
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Preparation
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian…
MotoGP
News
14m ago
Update on Aleix Espargaro condition after highside in Dutch MotoGP practice
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
21m ago
Ducati thanks Pramac, ‘sorry we cannot continue together’
Pramac Ducati
Pramac Ducati
F1
News
44m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s “disastrous” qualifying explained by “valuable” two-tenth loss
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
55m ago
Sergio Perez blames Esteban Ocon but Red Bull told to ‘hammer him on the radio!’
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
George Russell “over-egged it” as he’s “surprised” by 0.3s gap to Max Verstappen
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Dutch MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia eyes first pole position of 2024 after dominant opening day
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc reveals anti-stall led to bizarre pit lane issue in F1 sprint qualifying
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo “was pushing a lot” to have Yamaha wrap up Pramac deal
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo