Max Verstappen set for major grid penalty at F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Spa circuit offers plenty of potential for overtaking

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 makes a pit stop. Formula 1…

Max Verstappen is set for a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, Sky Sports report.

The penalty is for exceeding his engine allowance.

Verstappen has been walking a tightrope since the Canadian Grand Prix, when he lost a power unit.

Red Bull were forced to give him a fourth PU - the maximum for any driver in one season.

The team have now opted for Verstappen to face his grid penalty at Spa this weekend, a track which offers plenty of opportunity for overtaking.

It arrives a week after Verstappen's angry back-and-forth with his race engineer, amid a difficult round in Hungary.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finished 1-2 in Hungary and now, with Verstappen facing a penalty, will fancy another victory.

Sky Sports' Craig Slater said about Verstappen's grid penalty: "We have heard nothing officially from the team but I have spoken to individuals with a window on this situation.

"It is a particularly stiff test at the moment. He sounded embattled and frustrated on the team radio in the last race at Hungary. And that is because other cars are the Red Bull's match at the moment.

"A couple of years ago Max came all the way through the field from outside the top 10. 

"Last year took a five-placed grid penalty and came through to win from sixth, but it is surely a much more difficult prospect for him this year to come in and win.

"Does he face losing more of that cushion he has to Norris at the top of the drivers' standings?

"Red Bull will revert to a previous spec of car, aerodynamically at least.

"The set-up up at the Hungarian Grand Prix was particularly to deal with the twists and turns of that circuit.

"It is an efficient car, the Red Bull, at high speed on straight-line circuits like Spa so maybe they think there is still enough performance to come through the field."

