Carlos Sainz discusses possible Mattia Binotto reunion at Audi for F1 2025

Carlos Sainz has downplayed the impact Mattia Binotto’s arrival at Audi will have on the likelihood of him joining Sauber for the 2025 F1 season.

Ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Audi announced a major reshuffle at management level.

Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl and chairman of the board of directors, Oliver Hoffmann, have left the team.

Binotto, who was Ferrari team boss from 2019 to 2022, will take over as chief technical officer in September.

The Italian was instrumental in bringing Sainz to the team from McLaren for the 2020 campaign, replacing four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Speaking in the FIA press conference at Spa, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Sainz discussed Audi’s signing of Binotto and what he will bring to the German manufacturer.

“I think first of all I am not up to date with everything that is going on at every team but of course, the arrival of Mattia to any team is positive,” he said.

“Mainly because he has the experience of what it takes to build a team that is a top team nowadays like Ferrari.

“He has that experience from Ferrari that he can bring into Audi. I am sure it’s a great asset for them and that’s why they hired him. I wish him all the best there.”

Sainz has been heavily linked with Audi over the last 12 months, with the Spaniard rumoured to be top of their wish list.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World…

However, Sainz doesn’t think the arrival of Binotto makes a switch to Sauber for next year is now more likely as a result.

“Not really,” he added. “I think my future is still being discussed and analysed very carefully. There’s changes to a lot of teams we’re looking at for next year pretty much every week.

“There’s changes, evolution on the team market as much as there is on the driver market. I am just going to keep giving myself time to take the decision and consider all the things that are changing without giving you too many clues.”

Sainz remains clear in his desire to join a world championship winning team - even if that remains a slim possibility.

He explained: “My best option for next year would be a championship winning car which has been my number one priority since these talks about my future have happened. The likelihood of that we all know is small.

“That’s always been my target. If not, that doesn’t happen, I will choose what’s best for my near future for sure.”