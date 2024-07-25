Daniel Ricciardo's verdict as Red Bull driver change decision looms

Daniel Ricciardo remains focused on his own personal performance as he looks to impress Red Bull’s top management ahead of the F1 summer break.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko are reportedly set to have a meeting during the shutdown to discuss the second driver situation at Red Bull.

Red Bull are under pressure in the F1 constructors’ championship with McLaren scoring a 1-2 last time out in Hungary.

Red Bull’s lead is just 51 points - and with Sergio Perez’s form not picking up - they might be forced into a change.

Ricciardo is an option for Red Bull, while Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson are in the frame.

Speaking in the FIA press conference in Belgium, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Ricciardo was asked about his future and possible “driver changes”.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know,” he said. “But like always just focused on myself and what I can do. Every race or few races the narrative changes.

“That’s the sport we’re in. Things are happening quickly. Just got to try in these situations to focus on yourself, get the most out of that and see where the wind takes me. No changes from the approach.

“Coming into Budapest I knew it was going to be two important weekends coming up before the break and obviously hit the break with a bit of momentum. That’s where my head is at. Try and do well.”

Ricciardo confirmed he remains in close communication with Horner and Marko despite not racing for the Red Bull senior team.

He was their third driver last year before getting the call-up to AlphaTauri in place of Nyck de Vries.

“I still speak with Christian and Helmut on that side,” he added. “Still quite a lot. A lot still goes through them honestly. Other parts of the team, not really because I am here and I focus on this stuff here with my team and my engineers, and everything.

“Last year, I was exposed. I was in the drivers’ meeting, the post-session debriefs, asking all the engineers questions.

"Clearly that’s not the case now. Christian and Helmut still. It’s good to see them after a good result. Helmut will let you know when the result is not good. I definitely feel happy being back in that and under that microscope.”