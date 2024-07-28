Daniel Ricciardo’s last F1 race today? He doesn’t have “a farewell speech”

Daniel Ricciardo has vowed not to let today’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix be his last race.

The veteran Australian arrives at Spa in the unusual position of knowing he could be axed from RB, or promoted into the best car on the grid, the Red Bull.

The fine margins are not distracting Ricciardo, he insists.

Asked if today will be his last F1 grand prix, Ricciardo told Mirror Sport: "Maybe it is, but I certainly don't sit here today believing that it is.

“It's hard for me to already have a farewell speech if I just don't believe it.

“It's probably where my head is at as well - I'm realistic, but I'm confident that I'll deliver again this weekend and help my chances.

“We'll hit pause on that one."

Ricciardo was axed by McLaren at the end of 2022 but, after sitting out the first half of 2023, he rescued his F1 career with a midseason comeback with AlphaTauri.

He entered this season as a major threat to Sergio Perez’s Red Bull place.

But Ricciardo’s form was below-par while Perez excelled at the opening rounds, only for the pendulum to swing again more recently.

Red Bull are set for a meeting on Monday to discuss the future of under-fire Perez, Helmut Marko has claimed.

RB’s Ricciardo and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson are contenders to replace him.

For Ricciardo, it would represent a return to the team that he represented from 2014-2017.

"Red Bull were always firm but fair with me. If they were to get rid of me, I'd be like, 'Okay, it's for a reason',” Ricciardo reflected.

"I know they would never just get rid of me if I was doing really well, so everything is within my control.

“And I think that brings me so much comfort as well, that they are so performance-driven that there's no other bulls**t - it's up to me.

“They definitely make me feel that way and that, if I do well, who knows what could happen?"

Ricciardo will line up 13th for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

He has no contract yet for 2025 - not even with his existing team.

A good performance on Sunday is crucial to convincing his employers that he is worth persevering with, and maybe even worth promoting to the most coveted car on the grid.