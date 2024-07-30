Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future with RB secure despite missing out on Red Bull promotion

Daniel Ricciardo is set to remain with the Visa Cash App RB team for the rest of the 2024 F1 season.

Daniel Ricciardo is set to finish the 2024 F1 season with VCARB despite missing out on a promotion to Red Bull.

Ricciardo was in contention to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull for the second half of the season.

However, following a crunch meeting between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, Red Bull have decided to stick with Perez, closing the door for Ricciardo to return.

Ricciardo’s future with RB was still uncertain though with pressure mounting in the early weeks of the season.

But to Ricciardo’s credit, he’s slowly turned things around.

Crash.net understands RB have no plans to change their driver-line up, meaning that Ricciardo is safe at RB for the rest of the season alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

It means that Liam Lawson has to wait until 2025 at the earliest to get a full-time opportunity with the team.

Ricciardo and Lawson are set to test for RB at Imola on Wednesday.

Originally, the test was dubbed as a ‘shootout’ to see who would potentially replace Perez at Red Bull.

With Perez secure, it would have been normal to think that it was to determine the second RB seat in 2024.

However, Ricciardo’s future in F1 is seemingly secure, with the upcoming test simply a “filming day”.

