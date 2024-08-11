The “blunt truth” as at-risk F1 driver clings on to avoid midseason axe

"Many will object to this level of brutal honesty"

Logan Sargeant may appear to be in danger of losing his F1 drive midseason but Williams want to keep him around.

Sargeant will lose his seat at the end of this season because Williams have impressively signed outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Sergeant’s future could be cut even shorter if he fails to remain in his car until the final round of the F1 season.

“I’ve done everything possible, and will continue to do so, to give him the platform where can do so,” Williams team principal James Vowles told the F1 Nation podcast.

“In other words, I want him to see out the season.

“I want him. He is a Williams academy driver and will remain a Williams academy driver.

“We have invested in him, and I don’t just mean for two years in F1. I mean, also, in his F2 career and otherwise.

“We have a responsibility towards him.

“He deserves to be a Formula 1 driver. He’s one of the 20 best drivers in the world.

“As long as he earns it, he has a seat. But he has to earn it.”

Vowles added: “The blunt truth behind it, which I provided him with, is that Silverstone and Budapest were a good job.

“He did move forward. He was seconds off Alex, who is faster than people think.

“But in Spa? We weren’t there. We have to understand why. What’s different? Will it apply to future races?

“That is the blunt truth behind it. Many will object to this level of brutal honesty.

“But I’d much rather he is given every opportunity and knows where he has to improve, rather than a decision gets made from one day to the next without any influence from his side.”

After 14 rounds, at the F1 summer break, Sergeant is one of three drivers without a single point this season (along with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou).

The 23 year old is the only American driver in F1 currently, but has been under pressure since his arrival.

His best result so far this season was P11 at the British Grand Prix.

It wasn’t enough to save his seat, however. Williams have confirmed that grand prix winner Sainz will partner Alex Albon next season.

