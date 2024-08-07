Max Verstappen’s future “up for grabs” in 2026 as Mercedes and Aston Martin loom

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill believes the possibility of Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull is a realistic one in 2026.

Verstappen’s F1 future continues to be a hot topic amid Red Bull’s decline in form.

Despite taking seven victories in 2024 so far, Red Bull have relied on the Dutchman’s brilliance.

Verstappen alone won’t be enough for Red Bull to take this year’s constructors’ title due to Sergio Perez’s abysmal run of results.

The three-time world champion’s future continues to be a talking point, ever since the start of the season where the scandal surrounding Christian Horner emerged.

Since then, Mercedes have been vocal in their interest in Verstappen, particularly in light of their on-track resurgence.

Speaking on the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Hill shared his view on Verstappen’s future.

“I think he will be there for ‘25 but then I think he can wait and see more clearly. I think ‘26 is definitely up for grabs,” Hill said.

Another consideration for Verstappen is the 2026 rules.

For 2026, new engines are being introduced, with Red Bull manufacturing their own power unit for the first time.

Given the size of the challenge, it’s likely Red Bull will start the season behind Mercedes.

Mercedes started the last engine rules in dominant fashion with their power unit class of the field.

While the likelihood of them replicating that level of advantage is unlikely, Mercedes are still the most likely organisation to deliver when it comes to engine and chassis.

Mercedes’ progress in 2024 might also tempt Verstappen further, with the team giving clear indication they are on top of the current rules.

Tom Clarkson, who is the podcast’s co-host, expects Verstappen will wait to see how each team is faring with their new engines before making a decision.

“He will see what Red Bull powertrains are doing with their power unit this time next year,” Clarkson commented.

“He will see what Mercedes HPP are doing in Brixworth with theirs. He will have the numbers in front of him to be able to make the right call for 2026.”