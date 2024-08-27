Four options Williams have to replace Logan Sargeant mid-season

Logan Sargeant’s immediate F1 future looks to be increasingly uncertain with Williams exploring alternatives for the remainder of the 2024 F1 season.

James Vowles has grown increasingly frustrated with Sargeant, particularly after his heavy shunt in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix.

If Williams decide to replace Sargeant, who could take his place?

Liam Lawson

According to ESPN, Williams enquired with Red Bull to discuss whether Liam Lawson would be available on loan for the rest of the season.

Lawson is still their third and test driver after Red Bull decided not to make any changes to their - or VCARB’s - driver line-up during the summer break.

As per the aforementioned report, Vowles met with Christian Horner to discuss Lawson’s availability.

Horner told media including Crash.net on Zandvoort on Sunday that Red Bull would be open to the idea.

However, the caveat is that Red Bull would potentially still like to have Lawson as an option this season should they want to replace Sergio Perez or Daniel Ricciardo.

Mick Schumacher

Another driver in the mix to join Williams is Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher missed out on an Alpine drive for 2025 with Jack Doohan getting the nod for next year.

This leaves the German with no obvious route back into F1.

A short stint at Williams could be on the cards though.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is desperate to see Schumacher make a return - and given his availability, he’s the most obvious option for Williams.

However, Schumacher’s track record of heavy shunts during his final season with Haas could put Vowles off signing him.

If Schumacher impresses at Williams, perhaps Audi would then take a punt on him in the future?

Franco Colapinto

According to BBC Sport, Franco Colapinto is an outside choice to replace Sargeant.

Colapinto is part of Williams’ driver academy and has shown signs of promise in FIA Formula 2.

The 21-year-old sits sixth overall in the F2 standings, nine points ahead of Mercedes protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

The BBC report noted: “Franco Colapinto, who is on the Williams development programme and is racing in Formula 2 this year, is another name who has been mentioned but is considered an outside bet.”

Felipe Drugovich

2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich is another driver who has been linked with Williams in the past.

The Brazilian was reportedly in the frame to join Grove before Sargeant got the call-up.

Since winning the F2 title, Drugovich has been part of Aston Martin’s development programme.

With a lot of recent F1 experience - and a solid track record - Drugovich might be an option if Lawson or Schumacher aren’t available to Williams.