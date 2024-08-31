Emotional Lewis Hamilton admits Kimi Antonelli news was “very surreal”

Lewis Hamilton admits he felt "quite emotional" to see Andrea Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes promotion become a reality.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says it was “very surreal” to have Andrea Kimi Antonelli formally confirmed as his replacement at Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season.

Mercedes announced on Saturday morning that their highly-rated 18-year-old protege Antonelli would take Hamilton’s seat next year when the seven-time world champion competes a blockbuster switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton, who shocked the F1 world when his move to Ferrari was confirmed in February, said he has “known for ages” that Antonelli would take his seat, but admitted it was still “quite emotional” to see it become official.

"I mean, I’ve known for ages,” Hamilton said about Antonelli’s confirmation. “But definitely this morning, I knew it would be announced this morning, and I definitely woke up and it was very surreal.

“Just to have it officially confirmed my seat is going and that I’ve held on for it for so long. I was quite emotional this morning.

"But really happy for Kimi and for this team. I know Kimi is going to do a great job.”

Asked if the emotion is starting to build as he edges closer to his Mercedes exit, Hamilton replied: “It’s been there all year. Every single race we have turned up and I love my team so much and we have been through a hell of a lot together.

“So it will be emotional every single race, because every race we do is the last time at that particular race and every race we get closer and closer to the last time I’ll be in a Mercedes and that is tough, it’s definitely going to be tough.

“My focus now is to try and do the best job I can for the team and finish on a high. I’ve got to find myself for qualifying somehow. My race pace is great, I’ve just got to figure out how to get back to my old self.”

Hamilton was left hugely frustrated with his qualifying performance at the Italian Grand Prix, having ended up sixth on the grid for Sunday’s race, three places behind teammate George Russell.

Speaking to Sky after qualifying, Hamilton said Mercedes deserved better than his efforts at Monza, quipping “maybe they’ll get that with Kimi”. 

