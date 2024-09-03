EXCLUSIVE: Haas boss “not bothered” by “noise” around Esteban Ocon’s reputation

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu says he’s “not bothered” by the “noise” surrounding Esteban Ocon’s reputation of not being a good ‘team player’.

Ocon will join Haas for the 2025 F1 season alongside Oliver Bearman, giving the American outfit an entirely new driver line-up for next year.

During his time in F1, the Frenchman has developed a reputation following a series of on-track clashes with his various teammates.

Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly have all had run-ins with Ocon over the years.

While all of the various incidents haven’t necessarily been Ocon's fault, there’s a perception around the former Mercedes junior regarding his suitability within a team environment.

Speaking exclusively to Crash.net at the Dutch Grand Prix last month, Komatsu revealed that Ocon’s reputation was a “discussion point” and that they had “honest” talks about it during negotiations.

“It was a discussion point but I have my belief from the beginning,” Komatsu said. “I had to speak with Esteban in an honest way to understand where he’s at in all those things.

“Honestly, fundamentally, what I believe is as long as we have good, respect relationship with mutual respect and transparency. If we’ve got fundamental trust between the team and the driver, it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu

Unlike in his previous teams, Ocon will be the most senior drivers and the de facto team leader at Haas.

Komatsu is adamant there will be no issues between Ocon and Bearman provided there’s “transparency” and “trust”.

“I really don’t believe it’s going to be an issue,” Komatsu added. “He’s a very strong driver, he’s very determined. As long as we set the clear rules of engagement before the start of the season, this is the rules we’re going to play with and what we expect of the drivers, and of the team, and as long as there’s transparency.

“We may have to make a team order or hold position or stop the drivers, which the drivers may or may not agree, but they have to do it then we can discuss it afterwards.

“As long as there’s transparency and trust. I really don’t believe there will be any issues. All the noise, I am not bothered.”