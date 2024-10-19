2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Laps 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +3.882s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +6.240s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +6.956s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +15.766s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +18.724s 7 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +25.161s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +26.588s 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +29.950s 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +37.059s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +38.363s 12 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing +39.460s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +41.236s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +41.995s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +42.804s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +44.008s 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +44.564s 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +46.807s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +52.842s 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +54.476s

Max Verstappen clinched the 11th sprint race win of his career as he controlled the 19-lap race from pole position.

It was business as usual for the Red Bull driver as he won by over 3.8s ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The battle for the podium behind Verstappen was eventful with Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc all battling hard.

Sainz got past Norris on the final lap after the McLaren driver locked up into Turn 1.

Norris nearly lost out to Leclerc into the final sector, but managed to keep him behind.

The Mercedes challenge fell apart as they struggled with the warmer temperatures.