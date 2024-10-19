2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Full sprint results at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19 Laps
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+3.882s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.240s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+6.956s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+15.766s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+18.724s
|7
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+25.161s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+26.588s
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+29.950s
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+37.059s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+38.363s
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|+39.460s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+41.236s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+41.995s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+42.804s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+44.008s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+44.564s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+46.807s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+52.842s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+54.476s
Max Verstappen clinched the 11th sprint race win of his career as he controlled the 19-lap race from pole position.
It was business as usual for the Red Bull driver as he won by over 3.8s ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
The battle for the podium behind Verstappen was eventful with Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc all battling hard.
Sainz got past Norris on the final lap after the McLaren driver locked up into Turn 1.
Norris nearly lost out to Leclerc into the final sector, but managed to keep him behind.
The Mercedes challenge fell apart as they struggled with the warmer temperatures.