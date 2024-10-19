2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results

Full sprint results at the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

The sprint race
The sprint race
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing19 Laps
2Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+3.882s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+6.240s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+6.956s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+15.766s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+18.724s
7Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+25.161s
8Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+26.588s
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+29.950s
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+37.059s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+38.363s
12Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing+39.460s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+41.236s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+41.995s
15Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+42.804s
16Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+44.008s
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+44.564s
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+46.807s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+52.842s
20Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+54.476s

Max Verstappen clinched the 11th sprint race win of his career as he controlled the 19-lap race from pole position.

It was business as usual for the Red Bull driver as he won by over 3.8s ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The battle for the podium behind Verstappen was eventful with Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc all battling hard.

Sainz got past Norris on the final lap after the McLaren driver locked up into Turn 1.

Norris nearly lost out to Leclerc into the final sector, but managed to keep him behind.

The Mercedes challenge fell apart as they struggled with the warmer temperatures. 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
12m ago
Lewis Hamilton to start United States GP 18th after qualifying disaster
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
47m ago
How to watch Australian MotoGP Race live
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
1h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Sauber
Sauber
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton had ‘zero pace’ in ‘confusing’ sprint for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris cleared of ‘erratic driving’ in Charles Leclerc battle
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

More News

F1
News
3h ago
“Like old times” - Max Verstappen buoyed to be “racing again” after Austin sprint win
Max Verstappen leads the Austin sprint race
Max Verstappen leads the Austin sprint race
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen boosts F1 title lead with United States GP sprint win
Max Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 sprint races since 2021
Max Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 sprint races since 2021
F1
News
4h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
The sprint race
The sprint race
WSBK
News
5h ago
Andrea Locatelli: “We deserved this podium” at Jerez World Superbike
Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
7h ago
VR46 MotoGP fill-in ride “maybe not the right choice” for Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose