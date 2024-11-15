Eddie Jordan’s tirade against modern F1: “I absolutely hate them for it”

Eddie Jordan has criticised the state of modern day of F1, describing the current cars as “tractors”.

Over the years, the weight of F1 cars has steadily increased.

This is partly due to safety reasons and structures on the car such as the halo, while the hybrid engine brought additional technology resulting in additional weight.

In 2012, the weight was around 640kg.

10 years later, the minimum weight for 2022-2024 is an astonishing 798kg.

The new rules in 2026 are expected to bring the weight down slightly, but still nowhere near the early 2010s.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan launched an attack on F1.

“My God, when you were at a race, and let’s say you were at Silverstone, and even if you were not inside the grid, and you were outside and you were on the grandstand, and the race started, and those V10s, I can promise you, the ground shuddered,” Jordan said.

“It absolutely moved underneath you, such was the element of the power transmitted to the noise, to the sound, to the surface, it just absolutely went through your body. It was sex on wheels. And that’s what motor racing was for me and that’s what I enjoyed so much.

“We’re too cowardly, what’s going on at the moment, whether it’s regulations or it’s this that and the other. Will we ever get back to the V10s? Probably not.

“And the second little thing, which is married to that, which makes such a difference, I mean, these cars, and let’s be fair to Lewis [Hamilton] and to Max [Verstappen] and Lando [Norris] and what they’re doing, unbelievable jobs with these cars, but they’re tractors. They are tractors. They’re 1000 kilograms, massively overweight.

He added: “And as far as I’m concerned, shame on the regulations, shame on the organisers and shame on the people who have Formula 1 deeply buried in their soul, because they’ve allowed this sport, in my opinion, to go to a step that may never come back from here, and I absolutely hate them for it.”