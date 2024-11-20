FIA race director swap ahead of Las Vegas labelled “crazy” | “You need experience”

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has been left baffled by the FIA’s sudden decision to change race directors ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Last week, the FIA announced the shock news that Niels Wittich would step down as race director - a role which he held since 2022.

24 hours later, it transpired that Wittich had been sacked - something he confirmed to German publication Motorsport-Magazin.

Wittich has been replaced by current F2/F3 race director Rui Marques.

Given his reaction to the news, Croft described the change as “crazy”.

“First and foremost he hasn’t stepped down, he’s been sacked,” Croft told the Sky Sports F1 podcast. “He admitted that himself and said that to various journalists.

“The FIA aren’t going to let the race director go if he wants to go with three races to go if there’s no reason behind that from the FIA standpoint because to bring in a new race director. Rui Marques has done very well in F2 and F3. But he’s never been the race director in F1.

“To do that before a street race before Vegas under the lights with all the possibilities of something that could go wrong. A race that calls for experience. A race that calls for a calm head and a race that calls for someone that isn’t doing the job for the first time, I find it crazy, I really do.”

Croft believes the timing of the change is far from ideal given the potential for Las Vegas to be a tricky weekend to manage.

The inaugural event was marred by loose manhole covers and delays to sessions, plus street venues often see significantly more crashes and accidents, forcing the race director to make quick decisions on red flags.

“I don’t know what’s happened between the FIA and Niels Wittich,” Croft added. “I don’t know what’s caused the FIA to sack their race director and to get rid of him with immediate effect.

“To do it before Vegas does seem a little on the strange side to say the least. I am not saying it worries me because I don’t want to give the impression that Rui Marques is going to do a bad job - I don’t know either way to be honest. I am sure that the FIA thinks he’s up to the task. I am sure he will do the best possible job that he can but you need experience in these things. This is a high pressure weekend.

“I hope nothing goes wrong. I hope we get a fairly smooth weekend where we haven’t got loose drain covers or tarmac breaking up or multiple crashes. It could be a bit of a baptism of fire for the race director. The FIA have dispensed the services of their race director, their compliance officer is gone as well.”