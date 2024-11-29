Mario Andretti questions “personal” issue with Michael Andretti's F1 failure

Michael Andretti will not be a part of the 11th F1 team but his father Mario will.

Mario, the former Formula 1 champion, will be on the board of directors for the General Motors-backed Cadillac team who have the green light to enter the grid from 2026.

Michael, who started the process hoping for an Andretti-branded team, stepped down from his senior role in the project before it got the go-ahead.

Mario told Motorsport about his son’s exit: “There were a lot of things going on, but it happened. It may have made it look like that was the key factor; but it wasn't.

“One way or another, he might've stepped aside a little bit more about the day-to-day situation with them, so we’re not losing a beat anywhere by going forward here.”

Michael Andretti got FIA approval but was not welcomed by the existing 10 teams.

Those teams have since accepted the Cadillac proposal without Michael’s involvement.

“There seemed to be some personal things there that personally, I still do not understand,” his father said.

“But it seemed like it came down to that.”

Mario told the Indy Star: “It’s not the Andretti team name, but for us, that’s still okay, because the ultimate objective was accomplished.

"We’re putting a true American team on the grid, and Michael can take a lot of credit for being part of that.”

The door was left ajar for General Motors to enter F1, and they will now do so with Cadillac.

Although they will enter in 2026, they will need an engine supplier at first. Ferrari appear to be well-placed to make their engines.

But the new project has vowed to become an engine manufacturer, and a full works team, by 2030.

They will join Haas as the only US-based F1 teams.