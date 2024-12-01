“Head isn’t in the game” theory after “sad” Lewis Hamilton comments

Lewis Hamilton’s negativity in Qatar has made Jenson Button “sad”.

Hamilton has cut a glum figure throughout the F1 Qatar Grand Prix weekend so far, his penultimate round before leaving Mercedes.

He insisted “I can’t explain” another comprehensive qualifying deficit behind teammate George Russell on Saturday.

He also said "I'm not fast anymore" although he rowed back on that remark later.

Lewis Hamilton “deflated” in Qatar

“It’s sad to see the way that he’s so deflated,” former teammate Button told Sky Sports after the sprint race on Saturday.

“I know Lewis well. He bounces back very quickly as we’ve seen in the past.

“George has had the upper hand on Lewis over the past couple of years.

“But he has won a race. It hasn’t been a terrible season. But the past three races have been tough.

“It does spiral, it’s a mental game. All of these drivers have super talent, especially Lewis, but if your head isn’t in the game…”

Lewis Hamilton problems debated

Hamilton has been unable to consistency fight at the front in F1 since the 2021 season ended with despair in Abu Dhabi, and Max Verstappen took over.

His winless run did end this year at Silverstone, however it was a brief reprieve for his almighty standards.

Naomi Schiff said: “The problem is that it’s been three years where it consistently has not gone well.

“Lewis is the greatest of all time, he’s not here to make up the numbers.

“When you can’t show up and succeed, over time that becomes really frustrating.

“It surprises me that he’s so down this weekend.”

Schiff added: “His weakness is qualifying, not necessarily the race.

“Hopefully he can turn up for the last race with Mercedes and end it on a positive note.”

Ferrari move edges closer for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton intimated after qualifying on Saturday in Qatar that he was ready to wave goodbye to the Mercedes W15.

Next weekend in Abu Dhabi is his final round with Mercedes, the team who assisted him for six of his seven drivers’ championships.

Hamilton will move to Ferrari next year dreaming of putting three years of pain behind him.

“I think he’s done with this year,” David Coulthard told Channel 4.

“I’m not trying to read his thoughts - he is telling us that he’s not at one with the car.”

Coulthard said about Hamilton’s teammate Russell: “The car is talking to him in a way that it isn’t with Lewis.

“He is confident. He’s not shy of confidence anyway.

“He has got Lewis under control. He’d be surprised if Lewis out-qualified him.”