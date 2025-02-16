Wild Oscar Piastri to Red Bull scenario explained

Oscar Piastri has been named as an “obvious choice” for Red Bull if they somehow lose Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is aiming for a fifth consecutive F1 drivers’ championship in 2025.

But his long-term future is up for debate as the 2026 regulations are on the horizon, meaning any team could burst into a new generation with the faster car, then tempt Verstappen across.

He has been linked to Aston Martin and Mercedes - but who could Red Bull sign to replace him?

“In the scenario that Verstappen goes to Aston Martin, it leaves a few options,” Connor McDonagh said on the Crash F1 podcast.

“Fernando Alonso - but I guess the age factor might put Red Bull off.

“That leaves, in my opinion, Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri.

“It depends on their relationship, and if Norris is favoured over Piastri.

“Mark Webber is managing Piastri so they might say ‘we want our own team, we want to be the main main’.

“We know Helmut Marko has been interested in Piastri.

“It’s an obvious choice. I feel like Piastri will be out-performed by Norris again. Piastri will say ‘I’m good enough for my own team’.

“If there was a seat at Red Bull, I feel like they’d go for him.

“If Verstappen didn’t go to Aston Martin, it’d have a different knock-on effect. If he went to Mercedes, perhaps George Russell would be available.”

Red Bull raid McLaren for Oscar Piastri?

“I agree that they are the obvious options,” said Lewis Larkam.

“With Piastri, we’ve heard they have been interested in him. And Norris, in the past.

“A lot of that would hinge on how their dynamic plays out at McLaren.

“If there are fireworks and someone decides they want to leave, it opens up someone going to Red Bull. It’s hypothetical.”

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028 on a lucrative deal alongside Lewis Hamilton at the top of the F1 pay scale.

He reaffirmed his commitment to his team last year amid the internal wranglings when a possible exit was first mooted.

Aston Martin have ambition with a new factory and several top signings, including Adrian Newey.

Mercedes are also rumoured to possess an engine to envy for the new regulations which might catch the eye of top drivers.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

