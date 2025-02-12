Bernie Collins shares her hot tip for 2025 F1 title: “It’s got to be…”

Ex-F1 strategist Bernie Collins has no doubts that Lando Norris and McLaren are the heavy favourites for this year’s world championship.

Last year, McLaren secured their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998, beating Ferrari by just 14 points.

The Woking-outfit’s in-season car development was crucial in their surge up the standings, having started the season behind Red Bull and Ferrari.

With F1’s technical regulations remaining stable over the winter, McLaren are widely expected to start 2025 as the strongest team.

Norris won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position ahead of the two Ferraris.

Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Collins was asked for her early predictions ahead of the new F1 season.

The Sky Sports F1 pundit is backing Norris and McLaren to take the titles in 2025.

“I think it has to be McLaren,” Collins said. “Given how they ended last season they have to be favourites again.

“For both, I think so. They should feel pretty confident going into this.”

When asked about the drivers’ championship, she added: “It’s got to be Lando, given how he finished the end of last year, I think.”

Can Norris beat Verstappen in 2025?

The big question mark heading into 2025 will be whether Norris can beat Max Verstappen to this year’s title.

Verstappen built up a significant lead in the F1 drivers’ championship in 2024, winning seven of the opening 10 races.

However, McLaren weren’t able to capitalise on their superior car performance.

They threw away wins in Canada and Britain due to poor strategy, while Norris was left to rue weak race craft against teammate Oscar Piastri in Hungary and Italy.

Norris ended the year strongly as he convincingly out-performed Piastri.

The British driver spectacularly dominated the Dutch and Singapore races and withstood intense pressure in Abu Dhabi to win the constructors’ crown for McLaren.