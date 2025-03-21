Why Charles Leclerc went unpunished for F1 delta time breach

Charles Leclerc cleared following investigation into Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying delta time breach

Charles Leclerc avoided a penalty for a delta time breach
Charles Leclerc avoided a penalty for a delta time breach

Charles Leclerc has been cleared by the F1 stewards following an investigation into an alleged infringement.

The Ferrari driver was placed under investigation for failing to obey the maximum delta time between the Safety Car lines during Friday’s sprint qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Leclerc was not punished because the stewards deemed he had backed off after being told to swap positions with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton at the end of SQ2.

The stewards determined that Leclerc had not driven “unnecessarily slowly” and took no further action on the matter, having considered his actions to be “appropriate”.

“Both [Leclerc] and [Hamilton] commenced their preparation laps close to each other,” the Shanghai stewards noted.

“Hamilton followed Leclerc closely and Leclerc had [Stroll] ahead of him on a preparatory lap. Leclerc had to wait for [Stroll] to commence his push lap and in the meantime, Leclerc was overtaken by Hamilton on the orders of the team.

“Leclerc at all times maintained a reasonable speed and ultimately sought to create a reasonable gap behind Hamilton. All of this was done in an orderly fashion and no car behind Leclerc was affected by this. Therefore, Leclerc did not impede other drivers and gained no sporting advantage by his course of action.

“The stewards therefore determine that Leclerc did not drive “unnecessarily slowly”, and that evidently the reason he was above the maximum time was due to his appropriate actions and take no further action.”

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was also cleared following an investigation into the same offence.

At last year’s Qatar Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was handed a one-place grid penalty for the infringement, having also been found guilty of impeding Mercedes’ George Russell.

Charles Leclerc a step behind Lewis Hamilton

Leclerc qualified fourth for Saturday’s sprint race, three places and 0.208s behind seven-time world champion Hamilton, who claimed his first pole position for Ferrari.

"I struggled on my side of the garage,” Leclerc admitted. “From the beginning, I felt like I was a step back compared to Lewis and Lewis was just faster today.

"I struggled a lot in Turns 1, 2 and 3, which is more or less the same struggles I had as last year so that's a bit of a shame but apart from that, everything was quite tight.

"Obviously a shame we start P4 but Lewis is on pole and hopefully we can have a good race together tomorrow."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
6m ago
How Robert Wickens’s Corvette GT3 car has been modified for IMSA return
Robert Wickens
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton receives rare praise from Red Bull’s Helmut Marko
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Williams at centre of investigation for odd F1 wing footage breach
Williams face an FIA investigation in China
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta names the one thing he’d like KTM to take from Ducati
Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The F1 teams impacted by flexi-wing clampdown
Alpine

More News

RR News
2h ago
Crowe brothers send combative message to Isle of Man TT competition
Crowe brothers
MotoGP News
2h ago
Injured Jorge Martin reacts to Marc Marquez's MotoGP domination
Marc Marquez
F1 News
3h ago
Blow for under-fire Jack Doohan; new power unit fitted after practice failure
Jack Doohan, Alpine
F1 News
3h ago
Why Charles Leclerc went unpunished for F1 delta time breach
Charles Leclerc avoided a penalty for a delta time breach
WSBK News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea offers behind-the-scenes glimpse at excruciating recovery
Jonathan Rea