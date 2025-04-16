Fred Vasseur advised to “keep working with his head down” amid Ferrari pressure

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has advised Frederic Vasseur to “keep working with his head down” amid the “weight of pressure” of being Ferrari team principal.

Ferrari have endured a disappointing start to the 2025 F1 season.

Neither Charles Leclerc nor Lewis Hamilton have finished on the podium in the opening four races of the season.

Ferrari’s only highlight has been Hamilton’s dominant sprint race victory in Shanghai, which was overshadowed by their double disqualification following the grand prix.

The Bahrain Grand Prix proved slightly more competitive as Leclerc narrowly missed out on a top three finish.

Ferrari introduced a new floor upgrade in Bahrain, which, according to both drivers, worked as expected.

Domenicali, who was Ferrari’s team principal between 2008 and 2014, gave his view on his former team.

Speaking to Radio Rai Gr Parlamento, Domenicali said: “I can’t afford to pass judgment, but I see a Ferrari that is very close to those who are winning.

“The only advice I can give Fred Vasseur, with whom I am in contact every day, is to keep working with his head down without feeling the weight of pressure that is natural for someone in that role.

“I am convinced that we will soon see a Ferrari that will win again this year.

“You have to keep on staying there, because this year the gaps are so small that the details make all the difference.

“Being Ferrari is something unique, I was talking about it with Hamilton, who realised what it means for a champion like him to wear the red suit.”

Hamilton’s Ferrari challenge “extraordinary”

Ferrari’s F1 title drought dates back to 2008, Domenicali’s first year as team boss.

They won the constructors’ title, narrowly missing out on the drivers’ crown with Felipe Massa.

Under Domenicali’s leadership, Fernando Alonso missed out on the 2010 and 2012 titles to Sebastian Vettel.

A poor start to 2014 meant Domenicali was replaced after a few races.

Domenicali sees Hamilton’s pursuit of title success as “an extraordinary sporting one”.

“Lewis’ challenge at Ferrari is an extraordinary sporting one; winning right away is no easy feat,” he added.

“I believe his strength lies in believing and growing together with the team. I want to stay positive, even if it’s obviously not easy. And then, Leclerc is an extraordinary driver who doesn’t want to miss the chance to prove he’s the strongest.

“There are extraordinary elements within the Ferrari team that are positive for the entire F1 world.”