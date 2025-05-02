“I’m told that…” rumour of big Cadillac wish-list - including Sergio Perez?

As many as eight drivers are in contention to join Cadillac’s new Formula 1 team in 2026.

General Motors is holding a launch event for its most ambitious racing programme on Saturday at the eve of the Miami Grand Prix, where it may reveal the definitive livery of its first Ferrari-powered F1 contender.

Cadillac’s entry into grand prix racing is significant, as it not only brings another manufacturer into F1 but also creates two extra spots on a grid that has been limited to just 20 drivers since Manor’s exit at the end of 2026.

Several drivers who have recently lost a seat in F1, as well as youngsters coming through the ranks in Formula 2, have been linked with the Cadillac project.

Among those mentioned is Sergio Perez, who will be returning to the F1 paddock in Miami for the first time since he was dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season.

Eight-driver shortlist for Cadillac F1 team

“Is it a coincidence that Cadillac are having a big launch this week, and Sergio Perez is in town?,” Sky TV commentator David Croft asked on Thursday as the paddock convened at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Pat Symonds, now with Cadillac's F1 team, smiled and didn't offer an answer which revealed any truth.

Cadillac’s advisor Mario Andretti has previously said the American marque has shortlisted three drivers for its F1 team, with Perez among those under consideration thanks to his extensive experience with both front-running and midfield teams.

Zhou Guanyu, who joined Ferrari as a reserve driver this year after two years at Sauber, was also identified as a potential candidate by Juan Pablo Montoya.

However, Croft thinks the actual list is much longer than Andretti suggested, as Cadillac’s entry has grabbed the attention of several drivers.

“In all seriousness, I’m told there is about eight drivers on the list,” he said.

“Perez might be one of them. The fact that he’s here doesn’t surprise me.

“Perez is a man we’ve missed at a race track, and we want to see back.

“[Valtteri] Bottas, Zhou, Zak Crawford’s name has been mentioned. There are a lot of drivers who covet that seat.”

Cadillac has yet to reveal when it will announce its driver line-up for the 2026 season.

Andretti recently stated that there is no guarantee an American driver could join the team next year, citing hurdles such as super license points.