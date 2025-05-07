Flavio Briatore rejects ‘completely false’ disagreement claims

Flavio Briatore has issued a statement in an attempt to clear up Oliver Oakes’ dramatic resignation from the Alpine F1 team.

A statement by Alpine on Tuesday evening confirmed Oakes had resigned with immediate effect following the weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, with Briatore continuing in his role as executive adviser while covering the duties Oakes had performed.

Alpine gave no explanation for Oakes’ sudden departure, leading to suggestions it was a surprise and a direct result of the team’s decision to replace Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto.

Some reports went as far as to suggest that Oakes, who was appointed team principal less than a year ago by Briatore, disagreed with the controversial 75-year-old Italian’s decision.

But Briatore has hit back at such suggestions, insisting that Oakes’ exit was due to “personal” reasons.

“A lot has been said in the past 24 goers incorrectly associating the decision of Oli resigning to an alleged disagreement, or that we shared different views. This is completely false and far from the truth,” Briatore said in a statement.

“Me and Oli have a very good relationship and had long-term ambitions to drive this team forward together. We respect Oli’s request to resign and have therefore accepted his resignation. The reasons are not related to the team and are of a personal nature.

“I will continue to be more and more involved with the team, together with the strong management we already have in place. We will work hard on improving our position this season and preparing for 2026.”

Oliver Oakes breaks silence

Briatore’s statement, which was released in a post on social media, included a message purportedly from Oakes, who had not commented on his departure.

“It’s been a privilege to lead everyone at Enstone. What a team, what a place,” Oakes is quoted as saying.

“It is a personal decision for me to step down. Flavio has been like a father to me, nothing but supportive since I took the role, as well as giving me the opportunity.

“Everyone is in place for 2026 and where this dream deserves to be. I believe in Enstone.”

It has been a turbulent few years for the Alpine team who have undergone a series of management and top-level changes since their rebrand.

Briatore will mark Alpine’s fifth team boss since 2020, following Cyril Abiteboul, Otmar Szafnauer, Bruno Famin and Oakes. Szafanauer only last 17 months in the role, while Famin held the position for less than a year.

Briatore previously served as team principal under their Benetton and Renault guises before he resigned after being found guilty of fixing the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix.